HomeMarketsSharesURANIUM ENERGY ORD

Trade URANIUM ENERGY ORD - UEC CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-20 19:45:25
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.09
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021568 %
(-$4.31)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02157%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000654 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close14.92
Open14.48
1-Year Change129.48%
Day's Range14.48 - 15.12

Trade URANIUM ENERGY ORD - UEC CFD

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) is a U.S.-based uranium mining company operating in-situ recovery (ISR) projects across Texas and Wyoming, with additional exposure through physical uranium holdings and Canadian exploration assets. Positioned as a strategic player in domestic nuclear supply chains, Uranium Energy offers investors leveraged exposure to uranium pricing and U.S. energy security policy.

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Related News
TheNewswireEurope
5 hours ago
Vanguard Mining Announces Proposed Name Change to Uranium One Mining Corp. and Strategic Focus on Uranium
GlobeNewswireEurope
15:08 (UTC), 16 April 2026
The U.S. Imports 95% of Its Uranium. One Nasdaq-Listed Newcomer is the Largest Conventional Deposit in the Country
Public TechnologiesEurope
12:05 (UTC), 16 April 2026
Uranium Royalty to buy Sweetwater Royalties in deal valuing it at US$1.9 billion
GlobeNewswireEurope
12:00 (UTC), 14 April 2026
Greenridge Exploration Announces Entry into Option Agreement with Thunder Gold Corp. for the Electra Nickel Project
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09:22 (UTC), 14 April 2026
Strathmore Plus Uranium begins spring drilling at Agate project in Wyoming
NewsfileEurope
04:01 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Mexican Gold Mining Corp. and Alcon Silver Corp. Announce Arrangement Agreement to Create a Diversified Precious Metals Exploration Company
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20:33 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Uranium Energy begins production at Burke Hollow ISR uranium mine in Texas
Reuters NewsEurope
12:08 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Uranium Energy Corp - Commences Production At Burke Hollow
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:30 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Uranium Energy Corp wins Texas regulator approval, starts production at Burke Hollow ISR mine

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