Trade United States Oil Fund - USO CFD

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks daily changes in the benchmark oil futures contracts.

The benchmark oil futures contracts reflect daily price changes in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contracts that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). USO may trade in forwards and swap contracts and hold cash. The fund does not provide a dividend.

Established in 2006 and issued by United States Commodity Funds, LLC is administered by The Bank of New York Mellon. The United States Oil Fund is listed on the NYSE Arca Exchange, trading under the ticker symbol USO.

You can follow the USO share value and price chart live on Capital.com.