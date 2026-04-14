Trade Toyota Motor Corporation - 7203 CFD

About Toyota Motor Corp

Toyota Motor Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the automobile business, finance business and other businesses. The Company operates in three business segments. The Automobile segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of sedans, minivans, 2box, sports utility vehicles, trucks and related vehicles, as well as related parts and products. The Finance segment is engaged in finance and vehicle leasing business. The Other segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of houses, as well as conduct information communication business. The Company is also engaged in the control of manufacturing and sales companies, as well as public relations and research activities business in North American and Europe. The Company also provides robots, basic research projects, marine and agribio business. The Company also provides electric vehicles and vehicles equipped with the new function Advanced Drive of driving support technology, driver assistance or connected cars services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Toyota Motor Corp revenues increased 19% to Y23.267T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 58% to Y2.316T. Revenues reflect The Automobile Business segment increase of 20% to Y21.148T, Financial Services Business segment increase of 7% to Y1.718T, Other segment increase of 20% to Y401.26B, Northern America segment increase of 19% to Y8.099T, Asia segment increase of 28% to Y4.17T.

Equity composition

For the US GAAP fins. prior to FY'02, please check ticker TM. Starting FY'04, Company reports only in US GAAP; FY'03 are restated. FY'08 1Q & 3Q WAS & DWAS & O/S were estimated.FY'08 2Q & AR DWAS estimated. FY'08&09 Q1&Q2 DWAS were estimated.