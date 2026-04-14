Trade Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. - 5901 CFD

About Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Japan-based packaging container manufacturer. The Company operates in four business segments. The Packing Container Related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cans for canning and other metal products, plastic, glass and paper products, as well as the contract manufacture and sale of aerosol products and general goods filing. The Steel Plate Related segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and processed steel plates. The Functional Material segment offers disk substrates, optical function films, glazes and gel coat. The Real Estate segment is engaged in the leasing of buildings and commercial facilities. The Others segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of hard alloy, machineries and tools, agricultural materials, the sale of petroleum products, as well as the insurance agency business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd revenues increased 10% to Y615.2B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y11.21B to Y32.37B. Revenues reflect Steel-Related Businesses segment increase of 43% to Y56.38B, Functional Materials-Related Business segment increase of 25% to Y37.82B, Other Businesses segment increase of 26% to Y17.21B.

Equity composition

FY'07 3Q WAS and O/S estimated. FY'94-02 WAS were estimated. FY'04-06 1&3Q, WAS were estimated and used as O/S. FY'08 Q1 & Q3 BWAS estimated and used as DWAS & O/S.