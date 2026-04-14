Trade Toronto Dominion - TD CFD

Popularly known as TD, the Toronto-Dominion Bank is a Canada-based multinational banking and financial services company. TD is one of the Big Five banks that dominate the banking industry in Canada. It’s regarded as one of the top 10 North American Banks. According to Statista, as of December 2021, TD Bank was touted as the largest domestic bank in Canada, with respect to total assets. TD Bank’s market capitalisation at the time was CAD163.7bn ($130.08bn).

TDB was formed in 1955 through the amalgamation of the Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank. TD Bank is a premier Canadian retail bank as well as a top US retail banking entity. It has over 90,000 employees globally. Along with its subsidiaries, the company is known as the TD Bank Group. As of 31 January 2022, the TD Bank Group had a reported CAD1.8trn in assets.

The bank states its purpose is to “enrich the lives of [its] customers, communities and colleagues”. Its initiative, the TD Ready Commitment, had dedicated CAD1bn to 4 key areas that can “help drive positive change, nurture progress and help make our communities better and more inclusive” by 2030.

On 22 March 2022, TD opened at $82.04. Within intraday trading, it fluctuated to a high of $82.53. At a close price of $81.89 on 22 March 2022, compared to the close price of $81.67 on 21 March 2022, the stock price showed an uptick of 0.27%.

Data from Capital.com showed 100% bullish and 0% bearish trader sentiment. The data was calculated automatically, based on open positions for the TD Bank on the platform and should not be considered as an incentive to trade the asset.