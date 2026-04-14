Trade Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated - 9501 CFD

About Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the electricity business. The Company operates in four business segments. Holdings segment is involved in the management support and the provision of common services to core business companies, as well as the sale of electricity from hydroelectric power generation and nuclear power generation. Fuel & Power segment in involved in the sale of power from thermal power and procure fuel, the development of thermal power, as well as the investment in the fuel business. Power Grid segment is involved in the supply of electricity by transmission, transformation and distribution, the construction and maintenance of transmission, distribution and communication equipment, as well as the investigation, acquisition and maintenance of equipment land and buildings. Energy Partner segment provides total solutions and services in accordance with customer requirements and provides power supply.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc revenues decreased 15% to Y3.504T. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 92% to Y9.8B. Revenues reflect Energy Partner segment decrease of 20% to Y2.822T, Fuel& Power segment decrease of 33% to Y3.9B. Net income also reflects NOP Equity Gain in Affiliate decrease of 84% to Y18.74B (income).

Equity composition

FY'03-'07 1&3Q WAS was estimated and used as O/S. FY'94-02 were estimated. FY'03 &'04's semi-2 DWAS were adjusted. FY'08 1Q&3Q's O/S=WAS.