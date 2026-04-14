Trade Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - 4502 CFD

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical business. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products, General medical products, quasi drugs and healthcare products in Japan and overseas. The Company's research and development functions are concentrated in four areas of oncology (cancer), digestive system diseases, rare diseases and neurology (neuropsychiatric diseases), as well as two business units of plasma fractionation products and vaccines. The Company is engaged in the improvement of pipelines at research and development centers located mainly in Japan and the United States.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd revenues increased 11% to Y2.696T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 35% to Y241.42B. Revenues reflect Intellectual Property And Service Revenue segment increase from Y69.04B to Y210.55B, Pharmaceutical Business segment increase of 5% to Y2.485T, Northern America segment increase of 9% to Y1.297T, Japan segment increase of 22% to Y530.25B.

Equity composition

FY'94-02 WAS were estimated. FY'04 Name changed from Takeda Chemical Industries, Ltd. to Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. All 1&3Q, WAS were estimated and used as O/S. FY'08 Q3 WAS=O/S. FY'11 Q3 DWAS is estimated.