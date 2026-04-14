Trade Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. - 6976 CFD

About Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd

TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components such as capacitors, ferrites, applied products and composite devices. The Company is engaged in the provision of ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, high-frequency products, energy devices, balun transformers, wireless modules, aluminum electrolytic capacitors and other products. The Company is also engaged in the staffing business and the environmental measurement consulting business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd revenues increased 19% to Y262.51B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y19.83B to Y41.86B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from NOP Foreign exchange losses decrease from Y1.04B (expense) to Y0K.

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 were estimated. 6&12/03&04&05: WAS=O/S(estimated). FY'07 3Q WAS&O/S estimated. FY'08 Q3 DWAS was estimated and WAS=O/S. FY'10 Q3 DWAS was estimated.