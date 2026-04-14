Trade Suruga Bank Ltd. - 8358 CFD

About Suruga Bank Ltd.

Suruga Bank Ltd. is a Japan-based bank engaged in the banking business, as well as the provision of other financial services such as leasing business, loan business and guarantee servive. The Bank operates in two business segments. The Banking segment is engaged in the provision of deposit services, loan services, and domestic and foreign exchange transactions services, as well as the counter sale of securities, investment trust and insurance. The Others segment is engaged in the provision of loans, leasing services, manpower dispatching services, credit guarantee services, system development services and credit cards services, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Suruga Bank Ltd. interest income decreased 11% to Y56.41B. Net interest income after loan loss provision decreased 3% to Y51.9B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 2% to Y9.58B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Int. On Loan/Disc. decrease of 12% to Y54.71B. Net Income benefited from Gen./Administrative decrease of 6% to Y30.95B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'08 Q3 DWAS were estimated and WAS was used as o/s and no cash flow. FY'05-'07 1&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 DWAS were estimated to reflect reported DEPS. FY'08 BWAS=O/S.FY'11 Q2 DWAS is estimated.