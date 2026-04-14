Trade Suncor Energy Inc. - SUca CFD

About Suncor Energy Inc.

Suncor Energy Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company's segments include Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Oil Sands segment includes the Company's owned operations in the Athabasca oil sands in Alberta to explore, develop and produce bitumen, synthetic crude oil and related products, through the recovery and upgrading of bitumen from mining and in situ operations. The E&P segment includes offshore activity in East Coast Canada, with interests in the Hibernia, Terra Nova, White Rose and Hebron oilfields, the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas at Buzzard and Golden Eagle Area Development in the United Kingdom, and exploration and production of crude oil and gas at Oda. The Refining and Marketing segment includes the refining of crude oil products, and the distribution, marketing, transportation and risk management of refined and petrochemical products, and other purchased products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Suncor Energy Inc. revenues increased 59% to C$39.13B. Net income totaled C$4.12B vs. loss of C$4.32B. Revenues reflect Oil Sands segment increase of 75% to C$18.4B, Canada segment increase of 57% to C$32.29B, Oil Equivalent Production(B/d)-Oil sand increase of 9% to 644K barrels per day. Net Income reflects Asset impairment decrease from C$2.22B (expense) to C$168M (income).

Equity composition

05/08, 2-for-1 stock split.