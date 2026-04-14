Trade Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited - 4005 CFD

About Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY, LIMITED is a Japan-based company engaged in the comprehensive chemical business. The Company operates in five business segments. Petrochemicals segment provides petrochemicals, inorganic chemicals, and synthetic resin processed products. Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina products, additives, and battery components. Information Electronics segment provides optical products, color filters, and semiconductor process materials. Health & Agriculture-Related segment provides agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, pesticides, tropical infectious disease control materials. Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription drugs, radiodiagnostics, and other products. The Company is also involved in the supply of electricity and steam, the design and construction supervision of chemical industry facilities, the transportation and warehousing business, as well as the physical property analysis and environmental analysis business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd revenues increased 24% to Y2.038T. Net income increased from Y20.23B to Y133.66B. Revenues reflect Petrochemicals segment increase of 53% to Y624.95B, Energy and Function Materail segment increase of 29% to Y226.67B, Health&Agricultural Related segment increase of 17% to Y330.96B, Other segment increase of 32% to Y679.46B, Japan segment increase of 27% to Y652.56B.

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS were estimated. FY'04-'07 1&3Q:WAS=O/S (estimated). FY'08 1Q&3Q BWAS & DWAS were estimated and BWAS =O/S.