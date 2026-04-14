Trade Sumco Corporation - 3436 CFD

About Sumco Corp

SUMCO CORPORATION is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-purity silicon. The Company operates High-purity Silicon segment, which is mainly involved in the manufacture and sale of various silicon wafers for semiconductors, including polished wafers, epitaxial wafers and other semiconductors applied in the manufacture of memory products and micro processing units (MPUs). The Company manufactures polished wafers of diameters and epitaxial wafers with special processing on the surface at domestic and overseas manufacturing bases.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Sumco Corp revenues increased 15% to Y335.67B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 61% to Y41.12B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Subsidy income increase from Y636M to Y2.56B (income), NOP Exchange Loss decrease of 74% to Y455M (expense).

Equity composition

All share info. are pro-forma based on the anticipated shares on 11/10/05(Web Base). Anticipated IPO:119,700,000 shares by Daiwa SMBC. FY'07 1&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. 01/2007, 2-for-1 stock split. FY'08 Q1 & Q3'a WAS & o/s were estimated. FY'09 1Q WAS used as o/s.