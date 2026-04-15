HomeMarketsSharesSonic Automotive Inc

Trade Sonic Automotive Inc - SAH CFD

66.63-2.07%
The chart shows the SAH stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 66.63, a high of 67.54, and a low of 66.39.
Sell

66.21

Buy

66.63

0.42
Low: 66.39High: 67.54
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.42
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close68.1
Open67.49
1-Year Change1.92%
Day's Range66.39 - 67.54

Trade Sonic Automotive Inc - SAH CFD

Sonic Automotive Inc

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21:41 (UTC), 2 April 2026
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