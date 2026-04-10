Trade Societe BIC - BICP CFD

About Societe B I C SA

Societe BIC SA is a France-based company specialized in the manufacturing of stationery products, lighters and shavers. The Company's portfolio of trademark brands belong: BIC, BIC Kids, Wite-out, Pimaco and Tipp-ex, among others. Channels of distribution include stationery stores, office product companies, mass-merchandisers, convenience stores, wholesalers and cash and carry outlets. It operates worldwide through numerous subsidiaries in Europe, Middle East, Africa Northern America, Latin America, Asia and Oceania. In addition, the Company provides, via BIC Graphic and Norwood PP, advertising and promotional products for marketing purposes to companies around the world, as well as a range of windsurfing boards, kayaks and others, under the brand BIC Sport. In September 2013, it has closed the acquisition of 40% of the last (seventh) stationery entity of Cello Group.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Societe B I C SA revenues increased 13% to EUR1.83B. Net income increased from EUR93.7M to EUR314.2M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Dividend per share increased from EUR1.80 to EUR2.15. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from EUR2.08 to EUR7.02.

Equity composition

FY'04 Q's are being RES for the change in GAAP.