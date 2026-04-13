Trade Singapore Airlines Limited - C6Lsg CFD

About Singapore Airlines Ltd.

Singapore Airlines Limited is a Singapore-based company that is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation. The Company's Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger and cargo air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger segment serving short and long-haul markets. Its SilkAir segment provides passenger air transportation under the SilkAir brand with a focus on full-service passenger segment serving regional markets. The Company's Budget Aviation segment provides passenger air transportation under the Scoot brand with a focus on the low-cost passenger segment. Its SIAEC segment is in the business of providing airframe maintenance and overhaul services, line maintenance, technical ground handling services and fleet management. This segment also manufactures aircraft cabin equipment, refurbishes aircraft galleys, provides technical and non-technical handling services, and repair and overhaul of hydro-mechanical aircraft equipment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, Singapore Airlines Ltd. revenues increased 73% to SP$2.83B. Net loss decreased 76% to SP$836.8M. Revenues reflect Passenger Carried-Scoot increase from 22K to 118K, Load Factor, Total -% increase of 2% to 16.2%. Lower net loss reflects Impairment of aircraft decrease from SP$1.45B (expense) to SP$0K, Fuel hedging ineffectiveness decrease from SP$563.6M (expense) to SP$78.8M (income).

Equity composition

09/2007, Complex capital change (Factor:0.998711).08/2009, 73% Stock dividend.