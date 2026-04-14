Trade Sharp Corporation - 6753 CFD

About Sharp Corporation

Sharp Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of telecommunication equipment, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and electronic components. The Company operates through four segments. The Smart Home segment provides mobile phones, electronic dictionaries, calculators, network control units, refrigerators, among others. The Smart Business Solution segment mainly provides digital multifunction peripherals, information displays, point of sale (POS) system equipment, electronic registers. The Internet of Things (IOT) Electronic Device segment mainly provides sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, semiconductor lasers, in-vehicle cameras. The Advanced Display System segment mainly includes liquid crystal display (LCD) color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, audio and display modules.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Sharp Corporation revenues increased 4% to Y1.894T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 72% to Y70.84B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from smart life segment income increase from Y12.05B to Y36.14B, 8K ecosystem segment income totaling Y18.39B vs. loss of Y2.95B.

Equity composition

FY'2Q DWAS were estimated. FY'04 2Q BGS & depreciation on I/S supplmental were 6 months numbers. FY'06-'07 1&3Q WAS & DWAS were estimated and WAS=o/s. FY'08 AR DWAS were estimated. FY'08 3Q DWAS was estimated and WAS=o/s. FY'11 Q1 DWAS was estimated.FY'11 Q2 DWAS was estimated.