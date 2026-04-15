Trade Range Resources - RRC CFD

About Range Resources Corp.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company operates in one segment, which is the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil and condensate in the United States. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas properties. Its principal area of operation is the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. Its natural gas and oil operations are concentrated in the Appalachian region of the United States, in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. The Company’s properties consist of interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases. Its properties are located in the Appalachian Basin in the northeastern United States. Its reserves are primarily in the Marcellus Shale formation but also include the Utica and Upper Devonian formations.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Range Resources Corp. revenues increased from $1.78B to $3.58B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled $401M vs. loss of $711.8M. Revenues reflect Revenues and other income increase of 100% to $3.22B, Other Rev from Biz Related Activ. increase from $173.3M to $365.4M. Net Income reflects Divestiture contract obligation (includi decrease of 96% to $20.3M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 475M auth., 160,668,296 issd., less 196,016 shs. in Treas. @ $7.2M. Insiders control 4.23%. PO 3/97, 4M shares @ $17 by Morgan Stanley. 11/92, 1-for-15 reverse stock split. 12/05, 3-for-2 stock split.