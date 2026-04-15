Trade Pultegroup - PHM CFD

About PulteGroup, Inc.

PulteGroup, Inc. is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company, through its brands, which include Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West, it offers a variety of home designs. Its Homebuilding segment operations represent its core business, which is engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land. Homebuilding offers various product lines to meet the needs of homebuyers in its targeted markets. Its Homebuilding operations are aggregated into six segments: Northeast, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Texas and West. Its Financial Services segment consists of mortgage banking, title, and insurance brokerage operations. The Financial Services segment operates generally in the same markets as the Homebuilding segments. The Company's subsidiaries engage primarily in the homebuilding business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, PulteGroup, Inc. revenues increased 26% to $13.93B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 38% to $1.93B. Revenues reflect Florida segment increase of 34% to $3.15B, Southeast segment increase of 32% to $2.23B. Net income benefited from Goodwill impairment decrease from $20.2M (expense) to $0K, Equity in earnings increase from $1.9M to $17.2M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 4/11, 400M auth., 382,590,881 issd. Insiders own 10.56%. PO: NA. 9/05, 01/04, 6/98, 2-for-1 stock splits. *6/01, Name changed from Pulte Corporation. *NOTE: 7/01, Company acquired Del Webb Corp. @ 0.894 shares (16,725,215 shares issd.). FY'04 & 05 summarised quarters reflects restatement.