Trade Prologis - PLD CFD

About Prologis Inc

Prologis, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is involved in the logistics real estate business. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and management of logistics. It invests in real estate and other entities through which it co-invests with partners and investors. The Company's segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of ownership and development of logistics properties. The Company's Strategic Capital segment includes management of unconsolidated co-investment ventures and other ventures.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Prologis Inc revenues increased 7% to $4.76B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 99% to $2.93B. Revenues reflect Real estate operations segment increase of 10% to $4.17B, Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, Total increase of 15% to 11.4. Net income benefited from Reconciling items segment loss decrease of 75% to $281.5M, Real estate operations segment income increase of 10% to $3.1B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 12/11, 500M auth., 459,401,000 issd. less shs in treas. 804,000. Insiders control 0.97%. IPO 11/97, 16,100,000 shs @ $21 byMorgan Stanley & Co. Inc. Sr. L Pref. Stk. $.01 Par, 2.3M auth., 2M issd. Sr. M $.01 Par, 2.3M auth., 2.3M issd. Sr.P Pref. Stk. $.01 Par, 2M auth., 2M issd. Sr. O Pref. Stk.$.01 Par, 3M auth., 3M issd.