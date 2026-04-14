Trade Norfolk Southern - NSC CFD

About Norfolk Southern Corp.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods. It offers its services in the Southeast, East and Midwest. The Company, through interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. The Company provides logistics services and offers the intermodal network in the eastern half of the United States. The Company's system reaches various manufacturing plants, electric generating facilities, mines, distribution centers, transload facilities, and other businesses located in its service area.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Norfolk Southern Corp. revenues increased 14% to $11.14B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 49% to $3B. Revenues reflect Intermodal segment increase of 19% to $3.16B, Coal segment increase of 25% to $1.31B. Net income benefited from Loss on asset disposal decrease from $385M (expense) to $0K, Other Non Operating I/E increase of 12% to $102M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 12/11, 1.35B auth., 330,386,089 o/s, net of Treas. @ Cost. Insiders & Strategic Owns 0.32%. 6/82,stock issued permerger of Norfolk & Western Railway Co. (1-for-1) & Southern Railway Co.(1.9-for-1). 10/97, 3-for-1 stock split.