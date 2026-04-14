Trade NEC Corporation - 6701 CFD

About NEC Corp

NEC Corporation a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of system integration and network services. The Company operates in five business segments. The Public segment is engaged in the provision of system integration, support, outsourcing and cloud services, as well as system equipment for public and medical institutions, governments and medias. The Enterprises segment is engaged in the provision of system integration, support, outsourcing and cloud services for manufacturing, distribution, service and financial industries. The Network Services segment is engaged in the provision of network infrastructures, system integration and management services. The System Platform segment is engaged in the provision of hardware, software and corporate network products. The Global segment is engaged in the provision of safety products, network infrastructures and power storage systems. The Company is also engaged in the data center infrastructures and lighting equipment business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, NEC Corp revenues increased 3% to Y2.096T. Net income decreased 54% to Y24.93B. Revenues reflect Enterprise segment increase of 17% to Y413.79B, Global segment increase of 9% to Y354.51B, Other segment increase of 3% to Y273.24B, EMEA segment increase of 32% to Y208.55B, Japan segment increase of 1% to Y1.547T. Net income was offset by Public Infrastructure Business segment income decrease of 63% to Y15.82B.

Equity composition

FY'05 &'06 &'07 1Q & 3Q's WAS & O/S are estimated. FY'05 Fins. are restated due to discontinued operation. From FY'06 2Q; Jap. GAAP from US GAAP. FY'08 3Q WAS was estitmated and used for O/S. FY'08 Q1 reported BEPS is 0.41. FY'09 1Q reported EPS is 0.21. FY'09 2Q DWAS was estimated.