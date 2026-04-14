Trade Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. - 9104 CFD

About Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japan-based company engaged in the international shipping business. The Dry bulk Carrier segment is engaged in the operation of dry bulk carriers. The Energy Transportation segment is engaged in the operation of non-scheduled special ships such as coal carriers that transport coal for thermal power generation, oil transport vessels, ocean business and liquefied natural gas vessels, as well as ocean freight transportation business. The Container Ship segment is engaged in the operation of container ships and container terminals. The Car Carrier, Ferry and Costal RORO Ship segment is engaged in the operation of dedicated car carriers. The Associated Business segment is engaged in the real estate business, as well as the cruise ship business, chartered business, and the temporary staffing business. The Others segment mainly conducts ship management, finance business such as group financing, information services, accounting agency, and marine consulting.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd revenues increased 27% to Y928.5B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y64.41B to Y487.19B. Revenues reflect Dry Bulk Freight Transportation segment increase of 65% to Y267.81B, Car Ferry·Ferry Coastal Freight Transportation segment increase of 35% to Y171.53B. Net income benefited from NOP Gain-Equity Method increase from Y62.94B to Y430.44B (income).

Equity composition

FY'99 WAS and DPS were pre-merger numbers. FY'99-'02 WAS were estimated. 4/99 Mergered with Navix Line, Ltd. FY'99 all data are the sum of Navix Line, Ltd. and Mitsui O.S.K. Line, Ltd. 6/05 DWAS estimated. FY'08 1Q&3Q DWAS was estimated and BWAS was used as o/s.