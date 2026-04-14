Trade Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. - 4183 CFD

About Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is a chemical manufacturer mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of mobility, healthcare, food & packaging and basic materials. The Company operates in four business segments. The Mobility segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers and polypropylene compounds. The Healthcare segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics, dental materials and personal care materials. The Food & Packaging segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of coatings and functional materials, functional films, sheets and pesticides. The Basic Material segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical raw materials such as ethylene and propylene, polyethylene, catalyst, phenol, high purity terephthalic acid, pet resin, polyurethane material and industrial chemicals.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. revenues increased 36% to Y1.165T. Net income increased from Y33B to Y100.07B. Revenues reflect Mobility segment increase of 34% to Y296.95B, Food & Packing business segment increase of 19% to Y165.79B. Net income benefited from Equity in Loss of Affiliates increase from Y950M to Y21.98B (income), Other Operating Income increase of 85% to Y2.2B (income).

Equity composition

FY'94-02, FY'04-'06 1&3Q WAS & O/S were estimated. An increase in o/s in FY'98 due to the merger. FY'08 1Q & 3Q WAS was estimated and used for O/S.