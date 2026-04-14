Trade McEwen Inc - MUX CFD

About McEwen Mining Inc

McEwen Mining Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and silver and exploration and development of copper. The Company is focused on precious and base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. The Company's segments include USA, Canada, Mexico, Minera Santa Cruz (MSC) and Los Azules. The USA segment includes the production property, Gold Bar mine and other exploration properties. The Canada segment consists of the Black Fox and Stock properties and various exploration and advanced stage properties (the Fox Complex). The Mexico segment includes the El Gallo Project, Fenix Project and other Mexican properties. The MSC segment includes properties, such as the San Jose mine and other concessions located around the mine. The Los Azules segment includes the copper exploration project located in San Juan, Argentina.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, McEwen Mining Inc revenues increased 30% to $136.5M. Net loss decreased 63% to $56.7M. Revenues reflect United States segment increase of 62% to $79.2M, canada segment increase of 22% to $50.7M, United States segment increase of 62% to $79.2M, Canada (Country) segment increase of 22% to $50.7M. Lower net loss reflects United States segment loss decrease of 92% to $9.6M.

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 5/11, 250M auth., 136,161,209 issd. Insiders own 17.28%. PO 4/81, 3.3M units (2 Com. + 1 War.) @ $2.125 by S.W. Devanney.2/92, Company converted debt into 3M Common shares. Canadian Acq. Ex. Shs. Unlim.auth. 3,470,010 issd. 11/10, Exchange changed from AMEX to NYSE. 11/12, Rights Issue, 1 new shares for every 1 shares held @U