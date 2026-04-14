Trade Makita Corporation - 6586 CFD

About Makita Corporation

Makita Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric tools, air tools, horticultural equipment, household equipment. The Company operates in four regional segments including Japan, Europe, North America and Asia. The Company provides lithium-ion series products, high-pressure air tool series products, dust collector series products, wireless interlocking series products and disaster preparedness series products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Makita Corporation revenues increased 24% to Y546.83B. Net income increased 10% to Y51.36B. Revenues reflect Europe segment increase of 28% to Y263.36B, Other Places segment increase of 39% to Y72.67B, North America segment increase of 22% to Y82.36B, Europe segment increase of 28% to Y263.36B, Others segment increase of 39% to Y72.67B, Northern America segment increase of 22% to Y82.36B.

Equity composition

FY'90=6months ended 3/31/90; FY'89=7months&8 days ended 9/89. Summ.Q=6month numbers. FY'01-'04:reclassified. FY''05 &06 &'07 Q1 & Q3's WAS & O/S are estimated. FY'08 Q3 WAS was used as o/s. FY'08 Q1 WAS=O/S.