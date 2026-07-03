Trade Lundin Mining Corporation - LUNca

About Lundin Mining Corporation

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, Brazil, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel. Its segments include Candeleria, Chapada, Eagle, Neves-Corvo and Zinkgruvan. Its geographical segments include Europe, Asia, South America and North America. Its operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States, the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. The Company's Candelaria Copper Mining is located in Chile’s Atacama Region, Region III, at an elevation of approximately 650 meters above sea level and 20 kilometers(km) south of the city of Copiapo. Its Chapada project is located in approximately 320 km north of the state capital of Goiania and 270 km northwest of the national capital of Brasilia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Lundin Mining Corporation revenues increased 63% to $3.33B. Net income increased from $168.8M to $780.3M. Revenues reflect candelaria segment increase of 82% to $1.59B, Pricing adjustments on concentrate sales segment increase of 60% to $104.1M, Copper, Avg. Price per Met. Tonne, Total increase of 53% to $9569 per metric ton, Copper Production (MT)-Candelaria increase of 20% to 152K metric tons.

Equity composition

02/07, 3-for-1 stock split.