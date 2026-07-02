Trade Louisiana-Pacific Corp - LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a provider of building solutions that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners. It operates through four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America. Siding segment serves various end markets with a product offering, including LP SmartSide Trim & Siding, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries Lap Siding and LP Outdoor Building Solutions. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products, including its OSB portfolio known as LP Structural Solutions. EWP segment consists of LP SolidStart I-Joist (I-Joist), Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), and Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) and other related products. This segment also includes the sales of I-Joist and LVL products produced by its joint venture and sales of plywood. South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel and siding products in South America and certain export markets.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation revenues increased 63% to $4.55B. Net income increased from $499M to $1.38B. Revenues reflect OSB segment increase of 95% to $2.39B, EWP segment increase of 64% to $638M, Siding segment increase of 22% to $1.17B, U.S. segment increase of 59% to $3.85B, Canada segment increase of 42% to $915M, South America segment increase of 57% to $291M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 200M auth., 144,800,000 issd., less 12,700,000 of shs. in Treas. @ $279.9M. Insiders control 1.07%. PO: N/A.6/93, 2-for-1 & 6/92, 3-for-2 split.FY'04-'05 Q's are being RES.