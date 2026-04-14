Trade LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. - LX CFD
About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing online direct sales services and online consumer finance services. The Company's online consumer finance platform, Fenqile, offers customers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans and other loan products. Through its online investment platform, Juzi Licai, the Company matches funding from individual investors with customer loans. The Company also offers Le Card credit line to its customers. The Company serves the credit needs of the customers aged between 18 and 36 in China.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR revenues decreased 2% to RMB11.38B. Net income increased from RMB595M to RMB2.33B. Revenues reflect Guarantee income decrease of 67% to RMB774.5M, Online direct sales decrease of 13% to RMB1.66B, Membership services decrease of 41% to RMB107.9M. Net income reflects Gains/Losses on Trading Derivatives decrease of 51% to RMB347.1M (expense).