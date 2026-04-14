Trade Laurentian Bank of Canada - LBca CFD

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada (the Bank) is a diversified financial services provider. The Bank operates primarily across Canada and in the United States. Its segments include Personal segment, Business Services segment and Capital Markets segment. The Personal segment caters to the financial needs of retail clients. Clients can access the Bank's offering of financial advice, products and services through a network of branches in Quebec referred to as Financial Clinics; an advisors and brokers channel targeting independent financial intermediaries, and a digital direct-to-customer platform. The Business Services segment caters to the financial needs of business clients across Canada and in the United States and provides commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing. The Capital Markets segment provides a range of services, including research, market analysis and advisory services, corporate underwriting for debt and equity, and administrative services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 January 2022, Laurentian Bank of Canada interest income decreased 5% to C$311M. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 10% to C$171.5M. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 22% to C$50.9M. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Net Interest Margin, Total -% increase of 2% to 1.88%, Securities increase of 2% to C$12M, Deposits with banks increase of 31% to C$561K.