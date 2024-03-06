Largest oil companies by market cap 2026

Energy markets remain led by oil and gas companies, even as the global shift towards cleaner alternatives continues. So, which firms hold the highest market valuations among petroleum producers today?

We’ve examined the biggest publicly listed oil companies by market capitalisation – the figure calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by its total number of outstanding shares – as of 5 May 2026.

The largest oil companies by market cap

Our rankings show the top oil shares worldwide by market capitalisation as of 5 May 2026. Each company’s market cap is presented in US dollars (USD), together with its current share price and main listing country.

Rank Company Market cap (USD) Share price (USD) Country 1 Saudi Aramco $1,7tn $7.20 S. Arabia 2 Exxon Mobil $617.6bn $149 USA 3 Chevron $364.7bn $184.46 USA 4 PetroChina $272.8bn $1.49 China 5 Shell $243.1bn $87.20 UK 6 TotalEnergies $200.3bn $89.99 France 7 CNOOC $170.1bn $3.58 China 8 ConocoPhillips $145.3bn $119.22 USA 9 Petrobras $134.9bn $20.94 Brazil 10 Enbridge $118.7bn $54.41 Canada

The information on this page is based on data from public company disclosures, including SEC filings and stock exchange data. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While considered accurate at the time stated, the figures may change without notice.

What drives oil company market valuations

Market capitalisation for oil companies reflects a mix of crude price levels, production volumes, reserves, and investor sentiment. When oil prices rise over a sustained period, revenue expectations may improve and valuations can move higher; weaker prices can have the opposite effect. Production also matters, as higher output can support revenue when demand is steady, but may weigh on prices if supply grows faster than consumption. Investors often consider dividend yield and capital return programmes too, as large oil companies are commonly held for income as well as potential capital growth. Reserve replacement ratios are another key measure, showing how effectively a company replenishes the oil it extracts – a ratio consistently above 100% indicates a company can sustain current production levels, while a figure persistently below 100% can raise concerns about the longevity of earnings (Investopedia, 3 December 2025). A falling reserve base can therefore raise questions about long-term earnings potential (Andersen, 6 March 2024).

How OPEC+ policy influences the sector

OPEC+ policy can affect crude prices directly, which can feed through to the revenues and valuations of publicly listed oil companies. The group coordinates output among member nations, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq and the UAE, to manage global supply and support price stability. In April 2026, eight OPEC+ members agreed to raise collective output by 206,000 barrels per day from May 2026, as part of a gradual unwinding of voluntary cuts first announced in April 2023 – leaving members with a further 827,000 barrels per day of those cuts still to restart (Reuters, 5 April 2026). Tighter supply signals may support oil prices and sector margins, while looser policy or weaker compliance can add downward pressure. The overall effect still depends on demand, inventories, economic growth and wider market sentiment, which makes OPEC+ meetings a closely watched part of the oil market calendar (NDTV Profit, 5 April 2026).

Geopolitical risk as a market factor

Geopolitical risk remains a recurring factor in oil markets because supply routes and production hubs can be exposed to conflict, sanctions and infrastructure disruption. A supply shock can tighten inventories quickly, which may lift crude prices and support revenues for producers not directly affected. The impact is rarely one-directional, however – higher energy prices can also weigh on demand, raise costs for oil-importing economies and cloud the outlook for future consumption. In early 2026, conflict in the Middle East led to tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran declaring transit through the waterway banned and shipping firms including Maersk suspending operations through the chokepoint (CNBC, 2 March 2026). The Strait of Hormuz handles approximately one fifth of the world's seaborne oil, meaning disruption there can have an outsized effect on global supply and pricing (World Oil, 1 March 2026). For oil company valuations, geopolitical risk can therefore support prices in the near term while creating a more uncertain backdrop for longer-term demand and investment (Insurance Journal, 3 March 2026).

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