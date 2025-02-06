Largest companies in the Netherlands 2026

The Netherlands is home to some of Europe’s leading firms across energy, technology, finance and consumer goods. So which Dutch stocks rank highest by market value in 2026?
We’ve listed the largest publicly traded companies in the Netherlands by market capitalisation – calculated by multiplying a company’s share price by its total outstanding shares – as of 23 April 2026.
Our table below shows the top 10 Dutch companies by market capitalisation as of 23 April 2026. Each company’s market cap is shown in USD, alongside its most recent share price.
|Rank
|Company
|Market cap (USD)
|Share price (USD)
|1
|ASML
|$566.9bn
|$1,444
|2
|Prosus
|$214.4bn
|$49.06
|3
|Airbus
|$152.7bn
|$193.46
|4
|ING
|$81.3bn
|$28.08
|5
|NXP Semiconductors
|$57bn
|$225.75
|6
|Argenx
|$49.6bn
|$793.22
|7
|ASM International
|$47.7bn
|$975.99
|8
|Heineken
|$43.3bn
|$77.57
|9
|Ahold Delhaize
|$42.8bn
|$48.42
|10
|Universal Music Group
|$42.7bn
|$23.27
The AEX (Amsterdam Exchange Index) is the main benchmark for Dutch equities, tracking the 30 largest and most actively traded companies listed on Euronext Amsterdam. As of 22 April 2026, it stood at 1,025.14, within a 52-week range of 864.37–1,031.79. Year to date, the index had returned around 1.18%, pointing to modest gains despite a mixed global backdrop. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The AEX is often used as a broad indicator of Dutch market performance, although its moves can be heavily shaped by a small number of large constituents. As of 31 March 2026, Shell held the largest index weight at 16.02%, followed by ASML at 14.69%, meaning earnings updates or guidance changes from those names can affect the index disproportionately. Euronext's regular index reviews can also alter the composition of the benchmark – the March 2026 annual review confirmed adjustments to the AEX, AMX and related indices, effective 23 March 2026, which may affect how closely it represents changes across the market over time (Euronext, accessed 22 April 2026; Euronext, 10 March 2026).
The largest Dutch-listed companies span a relatively small number of sectors, with a notable concentration in technology-linked businesses. The top 10 by market capitalisation include semiconductor and chip equipment companies such as ASML, NXP Semiconductors and ASM International; financials such as ING and Prosus; consumer names including Heineken and Ahold Delhaize; as well as Airbus, Argenx and Universal Music Group. The Netherlands retains a globally significant position across the semiconductor value chain, with Brainport Eindhoven at the centre of a deep supplier ecosystem spanning lithography, deposition equipment, automotive and industrial chips (The Semiconductor Newsletter, 20 August 2025). ASML alone accounts for more than half of the combined market cap of the top 10, at $566.9bn, which shows how heavily overall market performance can depend on one company and one industry. As a result, shifts in semiconductor demand – whether linked to AI infrastructure, industrial production, or consumer electronics – can have an outsized effect on Dutch indices. That concentration can support strong index performance at times, but it can also increase sensitivity to sector-specific slowdowns.
Euronext Amsterdam is widely regarded as the world's oldest functioning stock exchange, with its roots tracing back to 1602 when shares of the Dutch East India Company began trading on a regular basis. Today it operates as part of the wider pan-European Euronext group, formed after the Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris exchanges merged in September 2000 (Investorean, 10 March 2026). The exchange gives Dutch and international companies access to public capital markets, with trading conducted in euros and under Dutch and EU regulatory frameworks. Both the AFM (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) share supervisory responsibility – the DNB oversees financial institutions, while the AFM supervises market conduct and Euronext Amsterdam itself (Baker McKenzie, 1 February 2026). Some companies connected to the Dutch market, including ASML and NXP Semiconductors, also hold secondary US listings on the Nasdaq Stock Market, which can expand their investor base and improve access to capital, but may also lead to price differences between venues because of exchange rates, local trading hours, and regional investor sentiment. In practice, Euronext Amsterdam sits within a wider cross-border market structure rather than operating in isolation.
Market capitalisation is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares at the end of a trading session. It’s calculated by multiplying the share price at market close by the number of outstanding shares at that time. Market cap is a standard way to compare companies of different sizes on a consistent basis.
To trade Dutch share CFDs, you’ll need to open and verify an account with a regulated CFD provider (for example, one authorised by the FCA in the UK or ESMA in the EU). Contracts for difference (CFDs) are derivative products, so you do not own the underlying shares. Deposit funds, select the Dutch companies you wish to trade, and apply risk management tools such as stop-loss orders. Be aware that standard stop-loss orders are not guaranteed, and guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLOs) incur a fee if activated. You may wish to practise first with a demo account before trading with real funds.
Dutch share prices can move in response to company earnings, macroeconomic data, regulatory changes, and global market sentiment. Sector-specific developments – such as new technology for ASML or shifts in oil prices for Shell – may also affect valuations. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
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