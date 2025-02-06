Largest airlines by market cap 2026

As of 23 April 2026, the global aviation industry is showing signs of steady recovery, with market capitalisation data indicating improved passenger demand and measured investor sentiment. We have compiled data on the 10 largest publicly listed airlines to show which carriers currently hold the highest valuations.
Our rankings below show the largest airlines worldwide by market capitalisation as of 23 April 2026. Each company's market cap is presented in USD, along with its primary country of listing.
|Rank
|Company
|Market cap (USD)
|Share price (USD)
|Country
|1
|Delta Air Lines
|$44.9bn
|$68.41
|USA
|2
|Ryanair
|$30.6bn
|$58.66
|Ireland
|3
|United Airlines Holdings
|$29.8bn
|$91.71
|USA
|4
|International Consolidated Airlines
|$25bn
|$5.23
|Spain
|5
|Southwest Airlines
|$19.3bn
|$39.35
|USA
|6
|InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
|$18.8bn
|$48.66
|India
|7
|Air China
|$17.5bn
|$1.00
|China
|8
|Singapore Airlines
|$15.7bn
|$4.99
|Singapore
|9
|LATAM Airlines
|$15.2bn
|$51.76
|Chile
|10
|China Southern Airlines
|$14.9bn
|$0.82
|China
The information on this page is based on public company disclosures and market data providers. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to trade. While believed to be accurate as of the stated date, figures may change without notice.
Jet fuel has emerged as a major cost pressure for airlines in 2026 after conflict in the Middle East pushed prices sharply higher (Reuters, 31 March 2026). Global average jet fuel prices rose 82.8% in a single month, reaching $175 per barrel by mid‑March 2026, before climbing to about $209 per barrel in the week ending 3 April 2026 – more than 132% higher than a year earlier, according to IATA (Anadolu Agency, 17 March 2026). In the US, Jet‑A fuel averaged $8.63 per gallon in April 2026, up $1.77 from March and $2.03 year‑on‑year (Aviation Week, 10 April 2026). Because fuel makes up a large share of airline costs, the increase has added pressure to margins across the sector (IATA, 13 March 2026). Carriers including 19 of the world’s 20 largest airlines have cut flights or added fuel surcharges as a result (Travel Market Report, 8 April 2026). Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the company was 'meaningfully reducing capacity growth' in response to fuel conditions, even though Q1 2026 earnings were more than 40% higher than a year earlier (Reuters, 8 April 2026).
Despite higher costs, passenger demand has remained an important source of support for airline revenues in early 2026. IATA data shows that total demand – measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) – rose 3.8% year‑on‑year in January 2026, while the load factor reached a record 82% for the month (Mexico Business News, 6 March 2026). In February, demand grew 6.1% year‑on‑year, with the load factor at 81.4% – the highest February figure on record (AFM, 7 April 2026). IATA projects global passenger traffic will rise 4.9% over the full year, while cargo volumes are expected to increase 2.4% (Asia Cargo News, 9 December 2025). European carriers led regional growth in January with a 6.3% increase, while Asia‑Pacific airlines recorded a 4.4% rise, supported by capacity growth and recovering international routes (LinkedIn, 2 March 2026). These figures point to steady demand, although stronger traffic alone may not offset the effect of higher fuel costs on profitability (Tornos News, 15 March 2026).
The global airline industry entered 2026 with expectations of continued, though measured, profit growth (ANS Kazakhstan, 9 April 2026). IATA’s December 2025 financial outlook projected total industry revenues of $1.053tn in 2026, up 4.5% on 2025, with operating profit forecast at $72.8bn and a net margin of 3.9%. Load factors are expected to reach a record 83.8%, reflecting relatively efficient capacity management across the industry (AvioSpace, 9 December 2025). However, return on invested capital (ROIC) is forecast at 6.8% – below the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 8.2% – suggesting the industry is not yet generating value above its financing costs (IATA, 9 December 2025). A weaker US dollar has provided some support, as IATA estimates that 55%–60% of global airline costs are USD‑denominated, and a 1% fall in the dollar can lift global airline profits by roughly 1% (TravTalk India, 16 March 2026). In valuation terms, this helps explain why airlines with broader revenue streams and more stable margins may attract stronger market capitalisations (Travel Radar, 9 December 2025).
To trade airline share CFDs, you’ll need to open and verify an account with a regulated CFD provider. Once set up, deposit funds and access the trading platform. CFDs are traded on margin – leverage above 1:1 amplifies both profits and losses. Be aware of the airline sector’s cyclical nature, research companies’ financial health and market position, and consider practising with a demo account before using real funds.
Start by researching an airline’s route network, fleet composition, financial health, competitive positioning, liquidity, and volatility. The industry is highly cyclical, influenced by fuel prices, economic conditions, seasonal demand patterns, and interest rates. Use risk management tools such as stop-loss orders, monitor wider industry trends, and avoid trading more than you’re prepared to lose. Stop-loss orders are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLOs) incur a fee if activated.
Key factors can include fuel price fluctuations, travel demand patterns, operational efficiency, route network strength, fleet modernisation programmes, and the interest rate environment. Economic conditions, regulatory changes, geopolitical events, and liquidity may also affect investor sentiment. Airlines with strong balance sheets, diversified revenue streams, and premium market positioning often command higher market capitalisations in both challenging and favourable conditions. However, past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
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