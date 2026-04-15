Trade Koninklijke Philips - ADR - PHGus CFD

About Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company's segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease. The Diagnosis & Treatment businesses segment delivers precision medicine and treatment, and therapy. The Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses segment provides consumers, care givers and clinicians with digital solutions that facilitate care by enabling precision medicine and population health management. The HealthTech Other segment comprises such items, as innovation, emerging businesses, royalties, among others. The Legacy Items segment consists mainly of separation costs, legacy legal items, legacy pension costs, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) revenues decreased 1% to EUR17.16B. Net income before extraordinary items decreased 39% to EUR608M. Revenues reflect Personal Health segment decrease of 37% to EUR3.41B, Connected Care and Health Informatics segment decrease of 17% to EUR4.59B, Other Countries segment decrease of 22% to EUR5.04B, Germany segment decrease of 36% to EUR839M.

Equity composition

Common Stock EUR0.20 Par, 07/11, 2B auth., 972,436,000 o/s., net of Treas. @ $1.01B. Insiders control1%. 4/00, 4-for-1 stock split. Qs 2001 and prior do not reflect U.S. GAAP. FY'01 Qs restated due to chg in acct. method. FY'01 Summ Qs reflect the restatement. FY '03 Qs are reclassified.