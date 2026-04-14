Trade Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. - 7012 CFD

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is general engineering manufacturer. The Company operates in seven business segments. The Aerospace System segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aircraft and jet engines. The Energy Environment Plant segment manufactures and sells industrial gas turbines, prime movers, industrial machinery, boilers, environmental equipment, steel structures and crushers. The Precision Machinery and Robot manufactures and sells hydraulic equipment and industrial robots. The Ship and Marine manufactures and sells ships. The Vehicle segment manufactures and sells rail vehicles. The Motorcycle & Engine segment manufactures and sells motorcycles, four-wheeled buggy vehicles, multi-purpose four-wheeled vehicles, personal watercrafts, and general-purpose gasoline engines. The Others segment includes commerce, mediation and placement of sales and orders, as well as management of well-being facilities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd revenues increased 1% to Y1.039T. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled Y7.3B vs. loss of Y13.97B. Revenues reflect Motorcycle & Engine business segment increase of 37% to Y309.59B, Precision machinery & robot segment increase of 16% to Y179.53B. Net Income reflects Motorcycle & Engine business segment income increase from Y1.88B to Y29.7B.

Equity composition

FY'99-'02 all WAS were estimated. FY'04-'06 1&3Q WAS & O/S & DPS were estimated. FY'08 Q1&Q3 DWAS was estimated, O/S=BWAS.FY'11 Q2 DWAS was estimated.