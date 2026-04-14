Trade Kao Corporation - 4452 CFD

About Kao Corp

Kao Corp is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of consumer products and chemical products. The Company operates in five business segments. The Cosmetic segment produces counseling cosmetics and self-cosmetics. Skin Care & Hair Care segment produces skin care products, such as makeup soaps, facial cleansers and whole-body cleaners, as well as hair care products, such as shampoos, rinses and hair styling agents. Human Health Care segment produces food and beverage products, sanitary products and personal health products such as bath salts, toothpastes and toothbrushes. Fabric & Home Care segment produces fabric care products, such as laundry detergents and laundry finishes, as well as home care products, such as kitchen detergents and household detergents. The above four business segments are included in the consumer products business. Chemicals segment manufactures and sells fats and oils products, functional materials products and specialty chemicals products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Kao Corp revenues increased 3% to Y1.419T. Net income before extraordinary items decreased 13% to Y109.64B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was offset by Employee benefit expense increase of 3% to Y153.18B (expense), Advertising Expense increase of 4% to Y74.85B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'94-'02 all WAS and FY'00 DPS were estimated. FY'04&05, Q3WAS=O/S(estimated). 6/05, WAS&o/s estimated. '07Q3 WAS and O/S were estimated. FY'09 Q1 & FY'08 Q1 DWAS were estimated. FY'10 Q2 gross dividend was adjusted to 15,008 as Q3 reported.