Trade Kadant Inc - KAI

About Kadant Inc.

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems, which drives sustainable industrial processing. The Company’s products and services helps to enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization and maximizing productivity in process industries. It enables its customers to reduce waste or generate yield with inputs, particularly fiber, energy and water. It operates through three segments. Flow Control segment provides custom-engineered products, systems and technologies. Industrial Processing segment provides equipment, machinery and technologies used to recycle paper, paperboard and process timber for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products and alternative fuel industries, among others. Material Handling segment provides products and engineered systems used to handle bulk and discrete materials for secondary processing or transport in the aggregates, mining, food and waste management industries, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 01 January 2022, Kadant Inc. revenues increased 24% to $786.6M. Net income increased 52% to $84M. Revenues reflect Industrial Processing segment increase of 26% to $328.8M, Flow Control segment increase of 28% to $288.8M, Material Handling Systems segment increase of 14% to $169M, North America segment increase of 17% to $420.4M, Europe segment increase of 37% to $220.6M, Asia segment increase of 44% to $103.8M.

Equity composition

Common $.01 Par, 02/11, 150M auth., 14,624,159 issd., less 2,369,422 shs. in Treas. @ $48.8M. Insiders own 2.73% Rights Off. 11/92, 3M shs. @ $8 by 1st Albany. Basis: 1 right to purch. a share of KAI per 10 shs. of Thermo Electron (TMO) held. 6/96, 9/95, 3-for-2 splits; 7/01, 1-for-5 rev. spl. & changed name from Thermo Fibertek.