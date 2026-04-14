Trade IHI Corporation - 7013 CFD

About IHI Corp

IHI Corporation manufactures an enormous range of products. The Resources, Energy and Environment division provides boilers, storage facilities, nuclear power equipments. The Social Infrastructure and Marine division provides bridges, floodgates, shield machines and marine structures, as well as operates real estate business. The Industrial System and General Machinery division provides marine machinery, logistics systems, transportation machinery, parking, steel machinery, industrial machinery, among others. The Aerospace and Defense division provides aviation engine, rocket systems and space utilization, defense equipment systems and others. The Others division provides communication, electronic, electrical measurement, information processing equipments and devices, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, IHI Corp revenues increased 7% to Y816.19B. Net income totaled Y27.63B vs. loss of Y10.11B. Revenues reflect Resources And Energy/Environment segment increase of 8% to Y241.43B, Aerospace Business segment increase of 10% to Y175.83B, Other segment increase of 35% to Y28.01B, North America segment increase of 24% to Y114.61B, Asia segment increase of 13% to Y180.96B.

Equity composition

FY'05 &'07: 1Q & 3Q's WAS & o/s are estimated. FY'04 3Q: non-detail. 07/2007, Company name changed from Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co.