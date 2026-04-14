Trade Hitachi, Ltd. - 6501 CFD

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides solutions to customers in a range of sectors, including power/energy, industry/distribution/water and others. The Company operates in eight segments. The Information & Telecommunication Systems segment provides system integration, consulting, cloud service and others. The Social & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial equipment and plants, thermal power, nuclear power and natural energy power generation systems and others. The Electronic Systems & Equipment segment provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment and others. The Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders and others. The High Functional Materials segment provides materials for semiconductors and displays and others. The Automotive Systems segment provides engine powertrain systems and others. The Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment provides business air conditioners and others. The Others segment provides optical disk drive products and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Hitachi, Ltd. revenues increased 23% to Y7.347T. Net income before extraordinary items increased 46% to Y450.79B. Revenues reflect Energy segment increase of 38% to Y997.95B, Mobility segment increase of 25% to Y1.073T, Asia segment increase of 44% to Y1.896T, Northern America segment increase of 46% to Y1.109T.

Equity composition

Company only reports US GAAP. FY'02 Qs are restated. FY'95-'99 summarized quarter revenues include interest & dividend income. 12/05 WAS estimated. FY'08 WAS was estimated.FY'08 Q3 O/S was estimated. FY'11 Q1 DWAS was estimated. FY'11 Q2 WAS and DWAS were estimated.