HomeMarketsSharesHitachi, Ltd.

Trade Hitachi, Ltd. - 6501 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 06:05:20
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread11.18
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ $¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close4850.24
Open4899.19
1-Year Change53.29%
Day's Range4861.13 - 4945.04

Trade Hitachi, Ltd. - 6501 CFD

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides solutions to customers in a range of sectors, including power/energy, industry/distribution/water and others. The Company operates in eight segments. The Information & Telecommunication Systems segment provides system integration, consulting, cloud service and others. The Social & Industrial Systems segment provides industrial equipment and plants, thermal power, nuclear power and natural energy power generation systems and others. The Electronic Systems & Equipment segment provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment and others. The Construction Machinery segment provides hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders and others. The High Functional Materials segment provides materials for semiconductors and displays and others. The Automotive Systems segment provides engine powertrain systems and others. The Smart Life & Ecofriendly Systems segment provides business air conditioners and others. The Others segment provides optical disk drive products and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Hitachi, Ltd. revenues increased 23% to Y7.347T. Net income before extraordinary items increased 46% to Y450.79B. Revenues reflect Energy segment increase of 38% to Y997.95B, Mobility segment increase of 25% to Y1.073T, Asia segment increase of 44% to Y1.896T, Northern America segment increase of 46% to Y1.109T.

Equity composition

Company only reports US GAAP. FY'02 Qs are restated. FY'95-'99 summarized quarter revenues include interest & dividend income. 12/05 WAS estimated. FY'08 WAS was estimated.FY'08 Q3 O/S was estimated. FY'11 Q1 DWAS was estimated. FY'11 Q2 WAS and DWAS were estimated.

Latest shares articles

Hitachi stock split
Hitachi stock split: what it means for traders
Hitachi’s 2024 split aligned with its objective to lower the investment unit and broaden shareholder participation. For anyone following the company, understanding how a stock split works and how it fits within Hitachi’s broader capital policies can help contextualise these structural changes.
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