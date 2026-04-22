Trade Herbalife - HLF CFD

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific (excluding China), and China. The Company categorizes its products into five groups: weight management, targeted nutrition, energy, sports and fitness, outer nutrition, and literature, promotional and other. Its product categories include meal replacement; protein shakes; drink mixes; dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, facial skin care; body care; hair care products; sales tools, and educational materials.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd revenues increased 5% to $5.8B. Net income increased 20% to $447.2M. Revenues reflect Primary Reporting Segment increase of 9% to $5.17B, Asia Pacific segment increase of 18% to $1.59B, Retail Sales-Asia Pacific increase of 18% to $1.59B. Net income benefited from Other operating income increase of 13% to $16.4M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.001 Par, 05/11, 500M auth., 119,237,224 shares outstanding, Insiders own 1.29%. IPO: 12/15/04, 14.5M shares @ $14 per share by Merrill Lynch & Co. 05/11, 2-for-1 stock split.