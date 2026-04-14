Trade Helmerich And Payne - HP CFD

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is a provider of drilling solutions with operations in the United States onshore oil and gas producing basins as well as South America and the Middle East. The Company's drilling operations consist of contracting Company-owned drilling equipment primarily to oil and gas exploration companies. The Company's drilling services operations are organized into three segments: North America Solutions, Offshore Gulf of Mexico, and International Solutions. The Company's North America Solutions operations are primarily located in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming. Its Offshore Gulf of Mexico operations are conducted in Louisiana and in the United States federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Its International Solutions operations has rigs primarily located in four international locations: Argentina, Bahrain, Colombia, and United Arab Emirates.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. revenues increased 66% to $409.8M. Net loss applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items decreased 34% to $51.7M. Revenues reflect North America Solutions segment increase of 69% to $341M, International Solutions segment increase from $10.5M to $37.2M, Other segment increase of 43% to $2.3M, United States segment increase of 58% to $371.5M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.10 Par, 3/11, 160M auth., 107,057,904 issd., less 197,049 shs. in Treas. @ $5.9M. Insiders own 3.12%. PO:10/61, 28,000 shares @ $14.50 by White Weld & Co. 07/06 & 1/98, 2-for-1 stock split. FY'02 Q's are restated. Summ. Q's reflect restatement. 9/02 Q = 6 months.