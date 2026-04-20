Trade Healthpeak Properties, Inc - DOC CFD

About Healthpeak Properties Inc

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is an integrated real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company acquires, develops, leases, owns, and manages healthcare real estate. Its healthcare segments include Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). Under the Life Science and Medical Office segments, the Company invests through the acquisition, development and management of life science buildings, medical office buildings (MOBs), and hospitals. Life science properties are primarily configured in business park or campus settings and include multiple buildings. MOBs also contain physicians’ offices and examination rooms, diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. CCRC segment, which includes independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Healthpeak Properties Inc revenues increased 15% to $1.9B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items decreased 19% to $116.6M. Revenues reflect Life Science segment increase of 26% to $715.8M. Net income was offset by Net Operating Income (NOI)-Other Non Rep decrease of 15% to $17.5M, Gain (loss) on debt extinguishments increase from $42.9M to $225.8M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 04/11, 750M auth., 406,026,946 issd. Insiders & Strategic holders own 0.20%. PO 2/95, 1.5M shs. @ $29 by Merrill Lynch. PO 5/85, 3.8M shs. @ $20 by Merrill Lynch. PO 12/97, 1.25M shs. @ $38.3125 by Merrill Lynch. PO 3/08, 4.5M shares @ $33.32 by Goldman, Sachs & Co. 09/07, Name changed from Health Care Property Investors,