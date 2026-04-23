HomeMarketsSharesHarmony Gold Mining Company Limited

Trade Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - HMY CFD

16.7776-1.41%
The chart shows the HMY stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 16.7776, a high of 16.8724, and a low of 16.6724.
Sell

16.6624

Buy

16.7776

0.1152
Low: 16.6724High: 16.8724
Sellers:
5.88235%
Buyers:
94.1176%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.1152
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close17.0524
Open16.7124
1-Year Change-1.51%
Day's Range16.6724 - 16.8724

Trade Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - HMY CFD

About Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company's segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. The South Africa Underground segment includes Kusasalethu, Doornkop, Phakisa, Tshepong, Masimong, Target 1, Bambanani, Joel, Unisel and Target 3. The Surface segment comprises the Company's other surface operations. The Company's International segment comprises Hidden Valley Project. The Company has operations in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Company's principal product is the Gold bullion. The Company's exploration projects include Golpu project and Kili Teke prospect. The Company has approximately nine underground mines, one open pit operation and several surface sources in South Africa. The Company's subsidiaries include Lydenburg Exploration Limited, Tswelopele Beneficiation Operation (TBO) and Harmony Copper Limited.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 December 2021, Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) revenues increased 2% to RAN21.95B. Net income decreased 70% to RAN1.39B. Revenues reflect South Africa segment increase of 5% to RAN19.95B. Net income was offset by Foreign Exchange Gain/Loss – Non-Busines increase from RAN652M (income) to RAN298M (expense), Gains/(losses) on derivatives increase from RAN902M (income) to RAN35M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock SAF.50 Par, 03/11, 1,200,000,000 auth., 429,807,371 issd. Insiders & Strategoc Holders Owns 15.98%. IPO: NA. 6/01, Company changed currency reported from South African Rand to US Dollars. FY'04-05 Qs are restated. 12/04 summ. Q = 6 months. Company changed its GAAP from US to IFRS.

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