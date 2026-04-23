Trade Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited - HMY CFD

About Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company's segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. The South Africa Underground segment includes Kusasalethu, Doornkop, Phakisa, Tshepong, Masimong, Target 1, Bambanani, Joel, Unisel and Target 3. The Surface segment comprises the Company's other surface operations. The Company's International segment comprises Hidden Valley Project. The Company has operations in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Company's principal product is the Gold bullion. The Company's exploration projects include Golpu project and Kili Teke prospect. The Company has approximately nine underground mines, one open pit operation and several surface sources in South Africa. The Company's subsidiaries include Lydenburg Exploration Limited, Tswelopele Beneficiation Operation (TBO) and Harmony Copper Limited.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 December 2021, Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) revenues increased 2% to RAN21.95B. Net income decreased 70% to RAN1.39B. Revenues reflect South Africa segment increase of 5% to RAN19.95B. Net income was offset by Foreign Exchange Gain/Loss – Non-Busines increase from RAN652M (income) to RAN298M (expense), Gains/(losses) on derivatives increase from RAN902M (income) to RAN35M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock SAF.50 Par, 03/11, 1,200,000,000 auth., 429,807,371 issd. Insiders & Strategoc Holders Owns 15.98%. IPO: NA. 6/01, Company changed currency reported from South African Rand to US Dollars. FY'04-05 Qs are restated. 12/04 summ. Q = 6 months. Company changed its GAAP from US to IFRS.