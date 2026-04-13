Trade Genuine Parts - GPC CFD

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a service company engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive Parts and Industrial Parts. The Automotive Parts segment distributes replacement parts (other than body parts) for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles. The Industrial Parts segment distributes a variety of industrial bearings, mechanical and fluid power transmission equipment, including hydraulic and pneumatic products, material handling components and related parts and supplies. The Company's Automotive Parts Group operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and New Zealand. Its Industrial Parts Group operated in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Genuine Parts Company revenues increased 14% to $18.87B. Net income before extraordinary items increased from $163.4M to $898.8M. Revenues reflect Automotive segment increase of 16% to $12.54B, Industrial segment increase of 11% to $6.33B, Northern America segment increase of 12% to $13.96B, Europe segment increase of 21% to $2.91B, Australasia segment increase of 18% to $2B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 06/11, 450M auth., 156,766,944 issd. Insiders & Strategic holders own 2.79%. PO 6/66, 105K shares @ $28.75byBlyth & Co. 4/97, 4/92, 3-for-2 splits.