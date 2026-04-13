Trade GDS Holdings Limited - GDS CFD

About GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR

GDS Holdings Ltd is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in developing and operating high-performance data centers. The Company is neutral to operators and cloud service providers, which enables its customers to access all the major telecommunications networks in China, as well as Chinese and global public clouds which it hosts in many of its facilities. It offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to public clouds, a service platform for managing hybrid clouds, and where required, the resale of public cloud services. It also provides outsourced data center services. Its customers, which consist of cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, information technology (IT) service providers, large enterprises and public services customers. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the Chinese market.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR revenues increased 36% to RMB7.82B. Net loss applicable to common stockholders increased 78% to RMB1.31B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Higher net loss reflects Gain from purchase price adjustment decrease of 87% to RMB7M (income).