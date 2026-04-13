Trade USA TODAY Co Inc - TDAY CFD
About Gannett Co Inc
Gannett Co., Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. The Company's segments include Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The Publishing segment consists of national advertising consisting of both print and digital advertising, home delivery of publications, commercial printing, and distribution arrangements. The Digital Marketing Solutions consists of digital marketing solutions, advertising and marketing, and multiple services, including search advertising, display advertising, search optimization, social media, Website development, Web presence products, and software-as-a-service solutions. The Company’s portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in over 46 states in the United States and Newsquest. The Company also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Gannett Co Inc revenues decreased 6% to $3.21B. Net loss decreased 80% to $135M. Revenues reflect Publishing segment decrease of 6% to $2.89B, Corporate and Other segment decrease of 24% to $8.4M. Lower net loss reflects Restructuring Charges/Provisions decrease of 66% to $49.3M (expense), Interest expense decrease of 41% to $135.7M (expense).