Trade Furukawa Co.,Ltd. - 5715 CFD

About Furukawa Co Ltd

FURUKAWA CO., LTD. mainly engages in industrial machinery business, rock drill business and other businesses. The Company operates in seven segments. The Industrial Machinery segment offers pumps, crushers and steel structures, among others. The Rock Drill segment provides rock drills, including hydraulic breakers, crushers and others. The Unic segment provides unic cranes, mini crawler cranes and others. The Metal segment provides copper, gold, silver, sulfuric acid and others. The Electronic segment provides high-purity metallic arsenic, crystal products and others. The Chemical segment offers crystal products, ferric polysulfate solution and others. The Real Estate segment involves in the trading and leasing of real estate.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Furukawa Co Ltd revenues increased 28% to Y147.61B. Net income decreased 20% to Y4.45B. Revenues reflect Metal Business segment increase of 40% to Y76.64B, Development Machinery segment increase of 31% to Y22.71B, E-Business segment increase of 32% to Y5.35B. Net income was offset by UNIC segment income decrease of 16% to Y1.97B, Industrial Machinery Business segment income decrease of 20% to Y842M.

Equity composition

2000 Gross Dividend was not provided by the company. FY'94-02 WAS were estimated. 8/03, an increase in o/s due to the merger. 12/05 WAS&o/s estimated. FY'08 1Q&3Q's O/S=WAS.