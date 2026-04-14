Trade Fujikura Ltd. - 5803 CFD

About Fujikura Ltd

Fujikura Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of products for energy, information and communication, electronics and automotive, as well as the provision of related services. The Company operates in four business segments. The Energy and Information and Communication Company segment is engaged in the provision of power cables, communication cables, aluminum wires, coated wires, optical fibers, optical cables, communication parts, optical components, optical equipment and network equipment, as well as the construction work. The Electronics Company segment is engaged in the provision of printed circuit boards, electronic wires, hard disk parts and various connectors. The Automotive Electronics Company segment is engaged in the provision of automotive wire harness and electrical equipment. The Real Estate Company segment is engaged in the real estate leasing business. The Company is also engaged in the new businesses.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Fujikura Ltd revenues increased 4% to Y495.83B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y4.1B to Y26.18B. Revenues reflect Energy-Information Company segment increase of 15% to Y258.56B, Auto Company segment increase of 2% to Y88.71B, Other segment increase of 12% to Y4.23B. Net income benefited from Electronics Company segment income increase from Y4.56B to Y11.01B.

Equity composition

FY'94-'02 WAS estimated. FY'03-0 Q1&Q3 WAS were estimated and used as o/s. FY'08 1Q&3Q O/S=WAS.