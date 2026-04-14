Trade FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation - 4901 CFD

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corp

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is a Japan-based holding company engaged in the business related to photography, medical care & printing & liquid crystal display materials and copying machines. The Company operates in three business segments. Imaging Solutions segment develops, manufactures and sells color films, digital cameras, color paper services for photographic prints, instant printing equipment and optical devices mainly for general consumers. Healthcare & Materials Solutions segment provides medical system equipment, cosmetics and supplements, pharmaceutical products, biopharmaceutical manufacturing development contract, regenerative medicine products, chemical products, graphic system equipment, inkjet equipment, display materials, recording media and electronic materials for commercial use. Document Solutions segment provides digital multi-functional peripherals, publishing systems, document management software and related solution services mainly for commercial use.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp revenues increased 18% to Y1.861T. Net income increased 24% to Y157.11B. Revenues reflect Asia And Other segment increase of 33% to Y481.59B, Americas segment increase of 33% to Y389.3B, Europe segment increase of 33% to Y246.84B. Dividend per share increased from Y47.50 to Y55.00. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from Y316.41 to Y392.42.

Equity composition

09/06, Name changed from Fuji Photo Film Co., Ltd. FY'04:Reclassified. 3/07 DWAS estimated. FY'08 Q3 WAS&DWAS were estimated & used as o/s. FY'08 Q2 DWAS were estiamted. FY'2010 AR's DWAS was estimated. FY'08-09 1Q's DWAS were estimated. FY11Q3 BWAS&DWAS was estimated.