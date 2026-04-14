Trade Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. - 9983 CFD

About Fast Retailing Co Ltd

Fast Retailing Co Ltd is a Japan-based holding company primarily engaged in the clothing business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Japan UNIQLO segment is engaged in the sale of casual clothing such as men's, women's, children's and babies' clothing, as well as other goods in Japan market under the brand of UNIQLO. The Overseas UNIQLO segment is engaged in the sale of casual clothing in overseas markets under the brand of UNIQLO. The GU segment is engaged in the sale of casual clothing in Japan and overseas markets under the brand of GU. The Global Brand segment is engaged in the planning, manufacture and sale of clothing under the brands of Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, PRINCESSE tam.tam, PLST and J BRAND in Japan and overseas markets. The Company is also engaged in the real estate leasing business and other business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 30 November 2021, FastRetailing Co Ltd revenues increased 1% to Y627.39B. Netincome applicable to common stockholders increased 33% toY93.59B. Revenues reflect Overseas UNIQLO Business segmentincrease of 15% to Y299.72B, Global Brand Business segmentincrease of 9% to Y30.72B, Northern America and Europesegment increase of 56% to Y83.23B, Other Asia and Oceaniasegment increase of 19% to Y64.84B.

Equity composition

02/2002 & 08/2000, 2-for-1 stock splits. FY'97-FY'01Fins.are non-consolidated. FY'98-FY'02 WAS were estimated.FY'05 1Q WAS = O/S. 11/05 WAS&o/s estimated. 8/06 DWASestimated. FY'08 1Q&3Q WAS estimated and used as O/S.FY'12 1Q DWAS was estimated.