Trade Fanuc Corporation - 6954 CFD

About Fanuc Corp

FANUC CORPORATION is a Japan-based manufacturing company mainly engaged in the provision of factory automation (FA) machinery. The FA business is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of FA products, such as computer numeric control (CNC) systems and laser products. The Robot business is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of robot systems and other robotic products. The Robot Machine business is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of robodrill, roboshot, robocut and robonano products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Fanuc Corp revenues increased 44% to Y540.25B. Net income increased from Y55.34B to Y118.77B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from NOP Equity in Affiliate increase from Y7.72B to Y16.31B (income), NOP Miscellaneous income increase of 65% to Y3.95B (income).

Equity composition

Up to FY'02 WAS were estimated. FY'04-2nd qt DPS is not reported in Tanshin. 3/04&12/03&04 &06/05&06, FY'08 Q1&Q3 WAS=O/S(estimated). 12/05&06 WAS&o/s estimated. FY'11 Q2 WAS was estimated.